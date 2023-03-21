(WJHL) Program coordinator Connie Deegan of Johnson City Parks and Recreation tells us about her upcoming hikes at Winged Deer Park in Johnson City to see the bluebell flowers.

Here are a list of dates and times for the hikes:

Saturday, March 25 | 10-11:30am

Saturday, March 25 | 1-2:30pm

Monday, March 27 | 10-11:30am

Tuesday, March 28 | 1-2:30pm

Wednesday, March 29 | 10-11:30am (Seniors)

Wednesday, March 29 | 1-2:30pm

Thursday, March 30 | 10-11:30am

Friday, March 31 | 1-2:30pm

Friday, March 31 | 6-7:30pm

Monday, April 3 | 10-11:30am

Please meet at Winged Deer Park Disc Golf Parking Lot at 204 Carroll Creek Road. The hikes are free and open to all ages.