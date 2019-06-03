Daytime Tri-Cities

Blue Plum Festival

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 11:11 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:11 AM EDT

The Blue Plum Festival comes to Downtown Johnson City on June 7th and 8th and Dr Caroline Abercrombie joins us on Daytime with a preview! 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos