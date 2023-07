(WJHL) George Roat and Larry Roberts, two of the promoters for Blue Highway Fest tell us about the upcoming festival in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Tickets for the event coming up October 11th – 14th can be purchased online at www.BlueHighwayFestival.com. You can also text the word BLUE to 1-855-955-1658 to save 25% now through Sunday July 23rd.