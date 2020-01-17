Blowing Rock’s WinterFest

If you’ve been missing the true winter weather this season, look no further than Blowing Rock, NC for their upcoming WinterFest. The four day celebration starts January 23rd. Suzy Barker and PJ Wirchansky join us with all the details.
For more information, check out www.blowingrockwinterfest.com
