by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Mar 24, 2023 / 10:49 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 24, 2023 / 10:49 AM EDT
Amy Strickland and Pastor Justin Daniel from Blountville Christian Church, share with us all the details of the sensory & special needs Easter egg hunt taking place on April 1st!
For more information call 423-323-5961
