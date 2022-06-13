(WJHL) Leah Ross, Executive Director of Advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music tells us about June events including Jam Sessions and the Premiere of the Virginia Folklife Documentary “In Good Keeping in 2022” at the museum June 15th.
For more information visit www.BirthplaceofCountryMusic.org.
(WJHL) Leah Ross, Executive Director of Advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music tells us about June events including Jam Sessions and the Premiere of the Virginia Folklife Documentary “In Good Keeping in 2022” at the museum June 15th.