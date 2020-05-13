Lexy Close, with Appalachian RC & D Council tells us about a beginning farmer training program that is offering a series of free online workshops.
Participants must register to take part in these workshops to be held from May through August. For more information visit arcd.org/field-school/session-descriptions or www.arcd.org
Beginning farmers course being offered free online
