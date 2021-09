MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) - Leaders at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro have renewed a push to remove the name of a Confederate General and early KKK leader from one of the school's buildings.

The Army ROTC building, Forrest Hall, is currently named in honor of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest. Previously, people have protested and called for Forrest's name to be taken down.