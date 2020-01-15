Battling the Mid-January Resolution Regrets

As the New Year kicks in, we’re often motivated to get healthier and make the according New Years resolutions…and then after a few weeks go by, we’re often plagued with a “maybe I bit off more than I can chew” feeling. Amber Gourley, the Disobedient Dietitian, joins us with info on battling those mid-January New Years resolution regrets.
For more information, check out www.thedisobedientdietitian.com

