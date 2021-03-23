Battle At Buff Nation ESports Tournament to be held in April

(WJHL) Milligan University ESports Team and Visit Johnson City are collaborating to bring a video gaming tournament back to our region for the second year in a row.
Event Director and Milligan ESports Head Coach Micah Ridley joins Amy with the details.
For information please see event page at https://www.facebook.com/JohnsonCityCVB. For registration,
please visit https://visitjohnsoncity.regfox.com/battle-at-buff-nation.

