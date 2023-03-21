WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Amy Lynn
Posted: Mar 21, 2023 / 11:59 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 21, 2023 / 11:59 AM EDT
(WJHL) Morgan Egan of Barter Theatre tells us about the season ahead as well as the first production titled, “The Last Romance”. For more information on their 90th season please visit www.BarterTheatre.com.
