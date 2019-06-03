BarnYard Friends Events & Birthday Parties
Chris heads to Greeneville where he gets a look at BarnYard Friends Events & Birthday Parties, a great place for kids to interact with all kinds of barnyard animals!
Runners to take on streets of Downtown Johnson City for 3rd annual 'Downtown Mile' New
Time to lace up your running shoes! Today is National Running Day and to celebrate, Johnson City is hosting the third annual 'Downtown Mile'.Read More »
Longtime Kingsport restaurant 'Skip's' closing New
News Channel 11 has learned a Kingsport staple is shutting its doors.Read More »
Middle TN raccoon hitches ride on car's hood New
An unexpected, masked hitchhiker made for a big surprise for one Middle Tennessee family.Read More »
Autopsy report of February officer-involved shooting reveals new details
The autopsies of Sergeant Steven B. Hinkle of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and Jackie Pendergrass were released by request to News Channel 11.Read More »
Bass Pro Shops donating fishing poles in Bristol to youth organizations
The Bass Pro Shops on Bass Pro Drive in Bristol will be giving out over 130 rods and 190 reels to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport.Read More »
Washington County woman charged with identity theft
The victim discovered that her stolen information had been put on a duplicated driver's license.Read More »