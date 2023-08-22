Tammy Davis with the Washington Co./Johnson City Animal Shelter and Brian Parlier with Hurd Realty, showcase “Bark in the Park” happening this Sunday at Founders Park from 2 to 5 pm!
For more information go to fb.com/wcjcas
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
