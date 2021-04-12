Baked Oatmeal by Nita Thompson

Nita Thompson of Milo’s Tea shows us how to make this favorite breakfast favorite.

Baked Oatmeal

2 c. Old Fashioned Oats (not quick cook)

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

3/4 c. milk (can substitute almond milk)

3/4 c. Dark brown sugar

1 tsp. Baking powder

1/4 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Cinnamon

1 stick butter, melted

Mix together in bowl until combined. Spray 8×8 glass baking dish with non stick spray (I use butter flavor). Spread oat mixture into pan. Bake at 325 degrees F for 30-40 min. until set and golden around the edges. Cut into squares and serve with toppings like maple syrup, brown sugar, sliced bananas, pecans, berries, raisins or chocolate chips.

Enjoy an ice cold glass of Milo’s All Natural, Fresh Brewed Tea while the Oatmeal is in the oven!

For more information visit www.drinkMilos.com.