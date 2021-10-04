B.O.S.S. Lady Conference to be held October 29th

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) - In a return to Halloween form, Jonesborough will host haunted history tours on Main Street throughout the month.

A release from the Heritage Alliance states "True and Chilling Tales" tours will offer a new perspective on the town's lauded history, like the grisly fate of horse thieves, Andrew Jackson's duel in the area and a body found in a local rain barrel, among others.