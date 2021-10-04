B.O.S.S. Lady Conference to be held October 29th

(WJHL) Joy McCray, Executive Director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Chamber of Commerce tells us about the B.O.S.S. Lady – Building Our Strengths for Success – conference coming up October 29th.
For more information visit www.ElizabethtonChamber.org.

