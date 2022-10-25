(WJHL) Azlinn Edwards, Owner and Stylist of Azlinn Hope tells us about her first annual Fall & Winter Fashion Show to raise money and awareness of breast cancer. The event will be held at The Gallery in Johnson City Thursday, October 27th beginning at 6pm.
For more information visit the Facebook page for Azlinn Hope.
