(WJHL) Children’s Library Manager, Suzy Bomgardner tells us about Musical Instrument Petting Zoo with Johnson City Symphony Orchestra and Drawing Along with Illustrator MacKenzie Haley. Both of these events are coming up in August.
For more information please visit www.jcpl.org.
(WJHL) Children’s Library Manager, Suzy Bomgardner tells us about Musical Instrument Petting Zoo with Johnson City Symphony Orchestra and Drawing Along with Illustrator MacKenzie Haley. Both of these events are coming up in August.