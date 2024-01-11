(WJHL) Samantha Gray from Appalachian Promise Alliance tells us about the Attached at the Heart Parenting Program (AHPP) starting February 2024. The classes will be online Thursdays at 7:30 pm or online and in-person Fridays at 10:30 am.
For more information visit www.ParentingSweet.org.
