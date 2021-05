JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - After a particularly challenging year for many schoolchildren, parents and teachers alike, the Johnson City Public Library's (JCPL) annual summer reading program is as important as ever, JCPL Director Julia Turpin said Tuesday.

"What we really want to do this year is help those teachers out, help those parents out who worked so hard to get these kids learning throughout the school year, keep them on grade level," Turpin said. "Part of that is just reading, reading, reading over the summer.”