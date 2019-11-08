Ashley Homestore’s Hope to Dream Program

Amy visits Ashley Homestore in Johnson City and talks to Chuck Vest and Kim Dishner about their Hope to Dream program, which provides children with brand new beds and bedding plus boxes of perishable food for families in need.
For more info, call (423) 283-0102 or check out www.ashleyfurniture.com

