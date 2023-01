(WJHL) Mascots from the Kingsport Axmen, Greeneville Flyboys, Johnson City Doughboys, and Elizabethton River Riders compete for bragging rights by racing across the rink at Bristol Motor Speedway. Join these mascots and Amy and Chris for a night of ice skating fun at Bristol Motor Speeway! Also, mark your calendars for opening day of Appalachian League baseball coming up June 6th.