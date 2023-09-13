(WJHL) Stephanie Hernandez, membership events director at your Kingsport Chamber tells us about the Appalachian Highlands Business Expo coming up Thursday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, October 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center.

For more information please visit www.KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8805.