Appalachian Festival Highlights our Area's Culture and History

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 01:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 01:41 PM EDT

April Albright with the Rogersville Arts Council joins Daytime Tricities to highlight the upcoming Appalachian Festival! Celebrating our area's culture and history, the festival takes place on Saturday, June  8th from 10am to 3pm at Crockett Spring Park in Rogersville.

For more information, visit Rogersville Arts Council website.

