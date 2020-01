The Farm Expo has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years and now they have moved to a bigger facility at the Bristol Motor Speedway. David Hyde joins us on Daytime to get us ready for this year’s edition of the Farm Expo.

The Appalachian Farm Expo is happening on Saturday and Sunday, January 11th and 12th, at the Bristol Motor Speedway South Building. Please visit AppalachianFarmExpo.com for more information.