(WATE) — Country music star and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen gave his first interview Friday on "Good Morning America" since a video of him using a racial slur was leaked back in February.

Following the video's release, the singer was suspended and later dropped by his record label and dropped by his talent agency. He was also disqualified from eligibility at several country music award events and his music was also removed from airtime playlists of some radio stations.