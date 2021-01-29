Amerigroup creates new scholarship opportunities for ETSU Nursing Students

(WJHL) Amy talks with Robert Garnett, plan president, Amerigroup Tennessee and Dr. Kathryn Wilhoit, interim dean of the College of Nursing about this exciting news for students. Applications are now being accepted for the Amerigroup Rural Medicine Scholarship (ARMS), which will be awarded in the fall of 2021 to three students in ETSU’s Master of Science in Nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) concentration. Valued at $52,000 per student, the scholarship will cover all tuition and fees.
For more information or to apply, visit www.etsu.edu/nursing/amerigroup_scholarship.php.

