(WJHL) Jason Lilley and Stephanie Stoots, organizers of America’s Bash on Boone Lake tell us about this event coming up July 1st. They also tell us about how this event honors veterans by granting wishes and paying tribute to them during this celebration that includes food, live music, and a spectacular fireworks show.
For more information please visit www.AmericasBash.com.
