(WJHL) Noah DeLong, Artistic Director and Chris Plaas, one of the original members of the ensemble tell us about two concerts commemorating 10 years since the founding of the Appalachian Men’s Ensemble. “AMEn Turns 10”, will be performed at First Presbyterian Church, 105 S. Boone St. in Johnson City, on Friday, September 29th, at 7:30 pm, and again at Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St. in Gray, on Saturday, September 30th, at 3:00 pm.