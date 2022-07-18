(WJHL) Cory Whitfield and Susan Turner of the Northeast TN Association of Black Social Workers tell us about a special event to raise awareness about an important topic.

Susan will be presenting her Program, “Adverse childhood Experience, from a Black Perspective,” that will be hosted by NTABSW at the Culp Center Auditorium, 412 J L Seehorn Jr. Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 and will be held Saturday August 27th at noon with a reception “Meeting the Founders” to follow directly afterward.