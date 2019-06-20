CASA of Northeast Tennessee is partnering withe the Unicoi county Chamber of Commerce to team up for the annual “Achin’ for the Bacon” 5k that is happening on Saturday, June 29th! Whitney McLaughlin joins us on Daytime to get us ready for the fun event that helps support so many children in our region.
