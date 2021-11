KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hand-painted lavatory seats, doorknobs valued in the thousands, marble, silk and wallpaper from overseas; these items that adorn one of the largest homes in the state will be up for auction this weekend that the public can view before the sale.

Auction coordinators say the public inspection and auction of the full contents of Villa Collina, the largest single-family home in Tennessee, by Furrow Auction Company will begin this week starting with the first auction of luxury furnishings and décor on Dec. 4.