A Visit with Kathy Kennedy live from Cancun

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Travel expert Kathy Kennedy and Francisco Rello, Regional Sales and Marketing Manager for Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun by Karisma tell us all about the resort and what it offers guests.
For more information call Kathy Kennedy at (423) 323-1344 or visit www.ExclusiveCruiseTravel.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories