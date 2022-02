RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Another seven COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Southwest Virginia as the population-adjusted COVID death rate reached its highest level of the Omicron variant surge. The new case rate dropped slightly with 525 new cases, but that rate remains more than triple the statewide average.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported three new deaths in Wise County, two in Washington County and one each in Bristol and Russell County. The seven-day rolling average of reported COVID deaths per 100,000 population is now 11.5 in the nine-county region. Deaths are a "lagging indicator" and are likely to stay at an elevated level or rise even higher in the coming week as the Omicron surge slowly subsides in the region.