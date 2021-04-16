Laressa McCarty joins us to talk all about her new adventure, Paradise Acres Family Farm Park. Located on a hilltop in Johnson City, this park is full of fun activities including mini golf, laser tag and much more.
For more information visit www.ParadiseAcres.fun
A Visit to Paradise Acres Family Farm Park
