A visit from The Window Source

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An area nursing home announced Tuesday plans to honor fallen Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in October.

Heritage Hall revealed in a release that a new expansion will lead to the development of "Chandler Hall," a unit that will house 36 patients and specialize in the care of those living with Alzheimer's, dementia, neurocognitive disorders and other neurological conditions.