(WJHL) Travel expert Kathy Kennedy with Exclusive Cruise Travel is vacationing with Karisma Resorts. She joins us from El Dorado Seaside Palms, by Karisma, and is once again joined by our new friend César Briceño, Sr. Business Development Manager for National Accounts.
For more information visit www.ExclusiveCruiseTravel.com.
A trip to the romantic El Dorado Seaside Palms by Karisma
(WJHL) Travel expert Kathy Kennedy with Exclusive Cruise Travel is vacationing with Karisma Resorts. She joins us from El Dorado Seaside Palms, by Karisma, and is once again joined by our new friend César Briceño, Sr. Business Development Manager for National Accounts.