CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) — USDA Forest Service managers say firefighters with the North Zone of the Cherokee National Forest are "expecting a window of opportunity" from Oct. 21 through Dec. 15 to conduct several prescribed burns. The burns will affect areas of the forest in Cocke, Greene, Unicoi, and Washington counties; as well as areas in Johnson, Carter and Sullivan counties.

Officials say prescribed fire events are used in the Cherokee National Forest for several reasons, including to reduce fire hazards, improve habitat, and help manage desirable vegetation. This series of prescribed burns will be dependent upon weather conditions.