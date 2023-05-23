Louis Pfeifer with Tennessee Hills, shows us a recipe for a cool and refreshing strawberry/banana cocktail for this Spring and Summer!
For more information call 423-930-3041 or go to the Tennessee Hills Distillery website
by: Chris McIntosh
