(WJHL) During this National Nurses Month we learn about the important role of a nurse through the eyes of a patient. Rilee Hughes grew up seeing HMG Pediatric Nurse Lisa Patton, who now cares for her son. She tells us how important Patton was to her as a child and teen and what it means to now have Patton caring for her infant son.
