(WJHL) April Norris, assistant parks and recreation director and Sam Miller, Recreation Services Manager for Johnson City tell us about the fun places to visit over the long holiday weekend including Buffalo Mountain, Tannery Knobs and Rotary Splash Pad.
For more information visit www.johnsoncitytn.org.
(WJHL) April Norris, assistant parks and recreation director and Sam Miller, Recreation Services Manager for Johnson City tell us about the fun places to visit over the long holiday weekend including Buffalo Mountain, Tannery Knobs and Rotary Splash Pad.