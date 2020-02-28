Lisa Carter, CEO of Niswonger Children’s Hospital, joins us to discuss the 8th Annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon. Niswonger’s state-of-the-art facility serves more than 200,000 children in a 29 county region. The Radiothon is 2 days for us to come together as a community to support this special place.
For more information visit www.niswongerchildrensradiothon.com
8th Annual Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon
