“4 Ever” an ETSU Basketball Documentary

From 1989 to 1992 the ETSU Buccaneer men’s basketball team won four straight southern conference championships and the hearts of tens of thousands of fans across our region and across the country, and now a new documentary showcases all of those young men that came together on the basketball court to win championships and form a 4-ever brotherhood that is still going strong today. We welcome ETSU basketball legends Keith “Mister” Jennings and Marty Story on Daytime to share more about the documentary film “4-Ever”.

$ Ever is premiering at the ETSU Ball Hall Auditorium on November 1st at 7pm! call (423) 229-0530 or visit the4evermovie.com for more!