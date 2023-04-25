Terry Sensabaugh with the Tri-State Antique Power Association, gets us ready for this weekend’s Appalachian Antique Farm Show & Farmer’s Reunion, taking place at the Gray Fairgrounds!
For more information call 423-782-6888 or go to tsapa.com
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
Terry Sensabaugh with the Tri-State Antique Power Association, gets us ready for this weekend’s Appalachian Antique Farm Show & Farmer’s Reunion, taking place at the Gray Fairgrounds!
For more information call 423-782-6888 or go to tsapa.com