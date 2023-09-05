Angelitti Bradley and Paul Braxton with the UMOJA Festival, share with us all the details of this year’s UMOJA Festival, taking place this Saturday at Kings Common Park in downtown Johnson City!
For more information go to UMOJAJC.org
