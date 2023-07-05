(WJHL) Kingsport firefighter Andrew Catron tells us about this 7th annual event to be held at Bristol Motor Speedway. The event raises money for fallen firefighters as well as pays tribute to those who died that day at the World Trade Center.
It will be held Saturday, September 9th.
To register click here.
