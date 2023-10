(WJHL) Second Harvest Food Bank Executive Director Rhonda Chafin and Amanda Hollifield from WCQR tell us about the 15th year of Project Thanksgiving now underway. This Thursday, November 2, 2023, WCQR will host a Radiothon, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 888-477-5676 to donate or you log on to www.projectthanksgiving.org. Boxes are $25 for a complete meal.