Mike Adler previews the upcoming 12th edition of “Dancing with the Tri-Cities Stars” happening at the Meadowview in Kingsport on Saturday evening June 26th!

For more information go to dancingwiththetricitiesstars.com

Jo Cullen, Executive Director with The Jeremiah School talks about how the money raised by Dancing with the Tri-Cities Stars will go to benefit the great work being done at The Jeremiah School.

For more information jeremiahschool.com