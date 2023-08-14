(WJHL) Terry Adcock and Nate Fowler tell us about the 10h Annual Little Ironman to be held Sunday, August 20th in memory of Josh “LITTLE IRONMAN” Adcock. The event will be held at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Jonesborough.
To register go to www.runsignup.com/littleironman.
