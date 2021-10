JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) - After police say a series of arguments turned violent, a Jonesborough man is facing an attempted murder charge due to an alleged stabbing.

According to a report from the Washington County Sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to the Jonesborough Flea Market around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 17. When they arrived, the report says they found a 23-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest in "very serious condition."