Wreckage from plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. taken to Georgia

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highway 91 in Elizabethton, right beside the municipal airport, is now a much different sight after the crash that sent a former racer to the hospital.

Atlanta Air recovery crews worked nonstop Saturday to clean up the debris that keeps a portion of that highway closed.

Elizabethton police tell News Channel 11 the crash debris has now been removed.

That wreckage is now on the way to Griffin, Georgia for further inspection.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are handling the investigation, as we still do not know what caused the plane to crash.

The NTSB told News Channel 11 they’ll be leaving Elizabethton today.